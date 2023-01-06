Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Down 2.5%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating) shares traded down 2.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 27,917 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average session volume of 17,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Pintec Technology Stock Up 7.6 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.76.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pintec Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pintec Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.