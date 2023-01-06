Pintec Technology (NASDAQ:PT) Shares Down 2.5%

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:PT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. Approximately 27,917 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 17,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.41.

Pintec Technology Trading Up 7.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day moving average of $0.76.

Pintec Technology Company Profile

Pintec Technology Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online technology platform that enables financial services in the People's Republic of China. The company connects business partners and financial partners on its platform and enables them to provide financial services to end users.

