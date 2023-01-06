Pirate Chain (ARRR) Price Hits $0.35

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 14.5% higher against the dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $68.15 million and approximately $58,682.37 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00002061 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00243796 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.34 or 0.00078684 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.59 or 0.00050689 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00002279 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,124,781 coins. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.