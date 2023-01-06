Pirate Chain (ARRR) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $54,530.76

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 6th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002038 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $67.34 million and $54,530.76 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.32 or 0.00243967 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.84 or 0.00075830 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00049680 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0373 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,121,941 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

