Pittards (LON:PTD) Stock Price Down 0.8%

Pittards plc (LON:PTD – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 61 ($0.73) and last traded at GBX 61 ($0.73). Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 82% from the average daily volume of 550 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 61.50 ($0.74).

Pittards Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of £7.07 million and a PE ratio of 1,966.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.50, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 60.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 56.44.

Pittards Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pittards plc designs, produces, procures, and sells leather products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Far East, and internationally. It is also involved in the production and retail of leather goods and garments, bags, shoes, and gloves; and provision of consultancy and other related services to the leather industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pittards Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pittards and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.