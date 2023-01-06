PLATINCOIN Tops 1-Day Volume of $17,368.15 (PLC)

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded 29.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 6th. One PLATINCOIN coin can now be bought for $0.0868 or 0.00000513 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PLATINCOIN has a total market cap of $434,307.18 and $17,368.15 worth of PLATINCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PLATINCOIN has traded 31% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PLATINCOIN Coin Profile

PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a coin. PLATINCOIN’s total supply is 726,354,253 coins and its circulating supply is 5,001,073 coins. PLATINCOIN’s official Twitter account is @platincoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for PLATINCOIN is platincoin.com.

PLATINCOIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLATINCOIN (PLC) is a cryptocurrency . PLATINCOIN has a current supply of 726,341,217.57475 with 5,001,073 in circulation. The last known price of PLATINCOIN is 0.12116529 USD and is up 6.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $19,114.45 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://platincoin.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PLATINCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PLATINCOIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PLATINCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

