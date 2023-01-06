PlayDapp (PLA) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $76.08 Million

PlayDapp (PLA) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 6th. PlayDapp has a market cap of $76.08 million and approximately $6.38 million worth of PlayDapp was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PlayDapp token can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000836 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PlayDapp has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000283 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0595 or 0.00000351 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 94.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $75.73 or 0.00446734 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $282.74 or 0.01667874 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,173.92 or 0.30520428 BTC.

About PlayDapp

PlayDapp’s genesis date was December 31st, 2018. PlayDapp’s total supply is 700,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 537,855,941 tokens. PlayDapp’s official website is playdapp.io. PlayDapp’s official Twitter account is @playdapp_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for PlayDapp is medium.com/playdappgames.

PlayDapp Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PLA, the native token of PlayDapp, is a core utility token utilizing the ERC20 standard. PLA acts as the primary fungible token for the processing of transactions from users. Game dApp operators or developers receive PLA upon each in-game purchase or trade, after a reasonably small transaction fee is deducted by PlayDapp.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayDapp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlayDapp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayDapp using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

