POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Gap Up to $54.83

POSCO Holdings Inc. (NYSE:PKX – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $54.83, but opened at $56.84. POSCO shares last traded at $56.90, with a volume of 846 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on PKX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded POSCO from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised POSCO from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th.

POSCO Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On POSCO

POSCO ( NYSE:PKX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.80 billion during the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 9.56% and a net margin of 6.29%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of POSCO by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,968 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,642,000 after buying an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in POSCO by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 27,626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in POSCO by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 29,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in POSCO during the 2nd quarter worth $520,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC grew its position in POSCO by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 28,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, steel plates, wire rods, galvanized sheets, electrical steel, stainless steel, and titanium.

