Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.
Shares of PSTX opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $567.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.
Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).
