Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective points to a potential upside of 127.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Poseida Therapeutics from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Shares of PSTX opened at $6.60 on Wednesday. Poseida Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.82 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 6.64 and a quick ratio of 6.64. The company has a market capitalization of $567.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.71 and a beta of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.92 and a 200-day moving average of $3.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $9,355,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 571.1% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 2,554,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173,671 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the third quarter worth approximately $6,531,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 79.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,384,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 20.3% in the third quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 5,975,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,773 shares in the last quarter. 46.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

