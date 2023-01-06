Post (NYSE:POST) Sets New 12-Month High at $96.15

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.15 and last traded at $95.45, with a volume of 5056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.71.

POST has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Post from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Post from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $90.90 and its 200 day moving average is $87.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.65.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total transaction of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares in the company, valued at $4,741,096.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 4,511 shares of company stock worth $418,501 in the last ninety days. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its position in shares of Post by 14,598.5% in the second quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 87,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,214,000 after acquiring an additional 87,007 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 2.3% in the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in shares of Post in the third quarter worth approximately $176,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Post by 0.3% in the third quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 68,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,585,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Post in the second quarter worth approximately $364,000. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal, hot cereal, and peanut and nut butter.

