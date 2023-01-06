Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.
Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 243.60%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.
Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.
