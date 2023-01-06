Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Up 11.9%

Shares of Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) traded up 11.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $5.00 and last traded at $5.00. 432 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 23,069 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.47.

Procaps Group Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.19.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Procaps Group had a net margin of 13.82% and a negative return on equity of 243.60%. The company had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.90 million. As a group, analysts expect that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Procaps Group

Procaps Group Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Procaps Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $263,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Procaps Group by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after purchasing an additional 13,908 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

