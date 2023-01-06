Prosper Gold (CVE:PGX) Shares Down 18.8%

Prosper Gold Corp. (CVE:PGX – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 18.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.20. 3,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 9,675 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.24.

Prosper Gold Stock Down 18.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.33, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 3.92. The firm has a market cap of C$6.43 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.26.

About Prosper Gold

Prosper Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper and gold resources. The company's property portfolio includes the Star property in British Columbia, and the Ontario projects in Ontario. In addition, the company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Golden Sidewalk and Skinner gold properties, consisting of approximately 16,000 hectares of mineral claims and leases located in the Red Lake mining district of Ontario.

