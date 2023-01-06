Prospera Financial Services Inc Buys 9,463 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,906 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,463 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $6,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 572,305 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,896,000 after buying an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 234,654 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,386,000 after buying an additional 9,543 shares in the last quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 249,000 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,960,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 747,724 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after buying an additional 49,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $46.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.93. The firm has a market cap of $192.62 billion, a PE ratio of 16.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $62.82.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The business had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.87%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Cowen lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.84.

Insider Activity

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total transaction of $153,039.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 98,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $4,920,050.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 304,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,211,521.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 3,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.81, for a total value of $153,039.81. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 452,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,622,263.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,098 shares of company stock worth $11,939,277. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.