Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $6,741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MS. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division raised its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Barclays raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Morgan Stanley to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.64.

MS opened at $85.92 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

