Prospera Financial Services Inc Has $8.71 Million Stock Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $8,712,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blossom Wealth Management increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,971 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.92 on Friday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $104.63 and a 12 month high of $129.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.25.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

