Prospera Financial Services Inc Sells 7,424 Shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 60,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,424 shares during the quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $4,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 94.5% in the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 322,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,918,000 after purchasing an additional 156,550 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 9.2% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 11,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 53.1% during the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 12,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.4% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 141,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $422,421.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares in the company, valued at $44,987,404.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 44,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,200,414.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $100.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $106.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.65.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 12th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.23.

About Raytheon Technologies

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

