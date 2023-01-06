PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY) Trading 0.5% Higher

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFMY – Get Rating) traded up 0.5% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $21.60 and last traded at $21.60. 253 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.50.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.47.

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk operates as a food solutions company in Indonesia and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Branded Products Business Group, Bogasari Business Group, Agribusiness Group, and Distribution Business Group. The company offers noodles; ultra-high temperature (UHT), sterilized bottled, evaporated, pasteurized liquid, UHT multi-cereal, and powdered milk; milk-flavored and cereal powdered drinks, sweetened condensed creamer, ice cream, and butter; potato, cassava, soybean, corn, and various extruded snacks; recipe mixes, soy and chili sauce, tomato sauce, and stock soup; baby cereals; rice puffs, crunchies, biscuits, puddings, noodle soup, and pasta; cereal snacks for children; and ready-to-drink tea, packaged water, and fruit-flavored drinks.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Indofood Sukses Makmur Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.