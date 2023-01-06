Pundi X (New) Achieves Market Capitalization of $82.76 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. In the last seven days, Pundi X (New) has traded up 5.4% against the dollar. Pundi X (New) has a total market cap of $82.76 million and approximately $3.32 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pundi X (New) token can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00001900 BTC on popular exchanges.

About Pundi X (New)

Pundi X (New) was first traded on June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix.

Buying and Selling Pundi X (New)

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.31930336 USD and is down -1.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 53 active market(s) with $4,639,628.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pundi X (New) directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pundi X (New) should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pundi X (New) using one of the exchanges listed above.

