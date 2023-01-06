Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ current full-year earnings is $8.46 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.29 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $2.38 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.36 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.62 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.19 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on MAA. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a report on Thursday, December 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $215.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Capital One Financial reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $177.00 to $170.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $193.50.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Down 3.0 %

Mid-America Apartment Communities Increases Dividend

MAA opened at $153.01 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 52 week low of $141.13 and a 52 week high of $224.41. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $158.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is an increase from Mid-America Apartment Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 12th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.25%.

Insider Transactions at Mid-America Apartment Communities

In other news, Director Monica Houle Mcgurk sold 921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $149,211.21. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,278.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mid-America Apartment Communities

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 10.0% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 101.6% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 215,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,668,000 after purchasing an additional 108,672 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 57.4% during the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 107,951 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,856,000 after purchasing an additional 39,358 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 1.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,525 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 13.8% during the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 50,158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,761,000 after purchasing an additional 6,064 shares during the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Company Profile

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

