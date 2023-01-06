Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for The Marcus Co. Decreased by B. Riley (NYSE:MCS)

The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Marcus in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 3rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.35 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.40. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Marcus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.03) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Marcus’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

MCS has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on Marcus from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Marcus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marcus presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.33.

Marcus Stock Performance

NYSE:MCS opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $447.73 million, a P/E ratio of 355.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.27 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. Marcus has a 1-year low of $13.41 and a 1-year high of $19.24.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.86 million. Marcus had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 0.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marcus

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCS. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Marcus in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,921,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Marcus by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,041,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,539,000 after purchasing an additional 181,465 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Marcus by 33.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 616,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 153,117 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its position in shares of Marcus by 37.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 547,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,084,000 after purchasing an additional 150,343 shares during the period. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new position in shares of Marcus during the third quarter worth approximately $1,789,000. 77.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marcus

In other Marcus news, Director Bruce J. Olson sold 3,451 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total value of $48,314.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,618 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,652. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 28.57% of the company’s stock.

Marcus Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. Marcus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 500.00%.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. It operates in two segments, Theatres, and Hotels and Resorts. The Theatres segment operates multiscreen motion picture theatres, as well as Funset Boulevard, a family entertainment center.

