Qtum 24-Hour Volume Hits $24.79 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 6th. During the last week, Qtum has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. Qtum has a total market capitalization of $198.00 million and $24.79 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Qtum coin can now be bought for about $1.90 or 0.00011294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,483,032 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Qtum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qtum using one of the exchanges listed above.

