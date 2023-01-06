QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Acquired by Avitas Wealth Management LLC

Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,570 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Heritage Investors Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Heritage Investors Management Corp now owns 24,253 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,740,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,043,000. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 1,902 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Blue Chip Partners Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 12,849 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,359 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $3,656,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.87% of the company’s stock.

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.31.

Shares of QCOM opened at $110.64 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $124.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $116.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $192.10.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 29.27% and a return on equity of 86.71%. As a group, research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is 26.36%.

In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 26,427 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $3,232,814.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,260,727.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 2,894 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.10, for a total transaction of $350,463.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

