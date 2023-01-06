Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM) Receives $18.44 Average PT from Brokerages

Qualtrics International Inc. (NASDAQ:XM – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.44.

Several analysts have weighed in on XM shares. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Qualtrics International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Qualtrics International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Qualtrics International from $26.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James cut their target price on Qualtrics International from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Qualtrics International from $16.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th.

Qualtrics International Stock Performance

NASDAQ XM opened at $10.21 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.03 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day moving average of $11.25. Qualtrics International has a 52-week low of $9.32 and a 52-week high of $32.81.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International ( NASDAQ:XM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $377.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $358.55 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 55.14% and a negative net margin of 80.46%. The business’s revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.53) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Qualtrics International will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of XM. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 338.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 4,168 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International during the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 2,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Qualtrics International during the 2nd quarter worth about $126,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Qualtrics International Company Profile

Qualtrics International Inc operates an experience management platform to manage customer, employee, product, and brand experiences worldwide. The company offers The Qualtrics Experience Management Platform, a system of action that guides users with specific instructions for improvement and automated actions to improve experiences, as well as for listening, understanding, and taking action on both structured and unstructured data.

