Radio Caca Price Hits $0.0002 on Exchanges (RACA)

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. In the last week, Radio Caca has traded up 4.9% against the US dollar. One Radio Caca token can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $56.22 million and approximately $2.83 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $261.59 or 0.01545614 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00008326 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.11 or 0.00018377 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00034056 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0776 or 0.00000458 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.91 or 0.01783841 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Radio Caca Token Profile

RACA is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,783,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radio Caca is radiocaca.medium.com. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radio Caca directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radio Caca should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radio Caca using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

