Radix Price Down 2.3% Over Last 7 Days (XRD)

Radix (XRD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 6th. During the last seven days, Radix has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Radix has a market capitalization of $168.17 million and $265,489.46 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000199 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Radix

Radix’s genesis date was July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 4,977,708,154 coins. Radix’s official message board is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com.

Radix Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars.

