Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Trading Down 0.3%

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Rating) shares were down 0.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $31.00 and last traded at $31.00. Approximately 2,442 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average daily volume of 3,621 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

Recruit Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.68. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions in Japan, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment.

