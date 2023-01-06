ReddCoin Trading 5.8% Lower Over Last Week (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 6th. Over the last week, ReddCoin has traded 5.8% lower against the dollar. ReddCoin has a total market cap of $7.45 million and approximately $868.93 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ReddCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.61 or 0.00446717 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.49 or 0.00032465 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00020511 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001802 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005886 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000848 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00018683 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000283 BTC.

ReddCoin Coin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for ReddCoin is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ReddCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

