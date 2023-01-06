Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires 224 Shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ON. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of onsemi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ON traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.29. The company had a trading volume of 34,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,299,730. onsemi has a 12 month low of $44.76 and a 12 month high of $77.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $26.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.48, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.50.

onsemi ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.14. onsemi had a return on equity of 43.37% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that onsemi will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ON shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on onsemi from $80.00 to $73.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. William Blair started coverage on onsemi in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on onsemi from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on onsemi from $90.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.18.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

