Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,039 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 7,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,157,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at $114,637,000. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the 1st quarter valued at $18,145,000. 81.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MRVL shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com raised Marvell Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.31.

Insider Activity

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Saturday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total value of $198,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,096,822.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology stock traded down $0.56 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.12. 227,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,409,741. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -216.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.45. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.67 and a 1 year high of $87.42.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -150.00%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

