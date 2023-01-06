Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 1,977 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,801 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.6% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,831,000 after buying an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after buying an additional 11,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,007,000 after buying an additional 292,698 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

VOE traded up $1.92 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $137.88. The stock had a trading volume of 699 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,282. The business has a fifty day moving average of $137.39 and a 200 day moving average of $134.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $119.81 and a 1 year high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

