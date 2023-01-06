Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 515 Shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,176 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,984,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,710,306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048,383 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,550,073 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,509,863,000 after acquiring an additional 62,922 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Blackstone by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,888,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $537,176,000 after acquiring an additional 123,123 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Blackstone by 15.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,650,158 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $529,210,000 after acquiring an additional 772,925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Blackstone by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,041,373 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $639,952,000 after acquiring an additional 401,063 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.39% of the company’s stock.

BX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Blackstone from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Blackstone in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Argus lowered their target price on Blackstone from $137.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut Blackstone from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.50 to $67.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.30.

In other news, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.55 per share, with a total value of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 12,154,671 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.46, for a total value of $90,673,845.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ruth Porat acquired 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $83.55 per share, for a total transaction of $1,671,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,671,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,545,239 shares of company stock valued at $180,710,080. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BX traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. 37,934 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,318,085. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $54.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.47. Blackstone Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.72 and a 1 year high of $138.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $84.69 and a 200 day moving average of $91.21.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.10. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.70%.

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

