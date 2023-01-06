Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 1,914 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,914 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Schubert & Co increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% during the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $546.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $505.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $375.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $478.73.

Lockheed Martin stock traded up $8.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $486.00. The stock had a trading volume of 8,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,032,351. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $357.55 and a 12 month high of $498.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $482.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $440.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.73.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The aerospace company reported $6.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.60 by $0.27. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 65.16% and a net margin of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $16.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.66 earnings per share. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Donovan purchased 568 shares of Lockheed Martin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $441.43 per share, for a total transaction of $250,732.24. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,448.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

