Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,204 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Endava were worth $1,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 1st quarter valued at about $363,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 1,461.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Endava by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 2,211 shares during the period. 52.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Endava alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DAVA shares. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Endava from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Endava from $130.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush cut their target price on Endava from $120.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on Endava from $110.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.44.

Endava Stock Down 2.5 %

Endava Company Profile

DAVA traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.38. 278 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 160,419. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.17. Endava plc has a 1-year low of $61.55 and a 1-year high of $146.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.02.

(Get Rating)

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, mobility, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, North America, and internationally. It offers technology and digital advisory services for payments and financial services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Endava Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endava and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.