Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 160,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,170,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 7.3% of Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares Select Dividend ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 24,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 11,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVY traded up $2.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.32. The company had a trading volume of 758 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,152. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.34 and its 200 day moving average is $119.05.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

