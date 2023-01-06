Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,498 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,101 shares during the quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 7.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.9% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,658,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,504,812,000 after acquiring an additional 93,773 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,935,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $979,235,000 after acquiring an additional 255,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 31.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,107,664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $721,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,837 shares in the last quarter. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on IBM shares. Bank of America dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.40.

Insider Transactions at International Business Machines

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.1 %

In related news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IBM traded up $1.49 on Friday, hitting $142.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,831,728. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $143.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.00, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 2.08%. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 481.76%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

