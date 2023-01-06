Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,438 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schubert & Co lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 73.3% during the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 52 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,050.0% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 69 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1,225.0% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 106 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Costco Wholesale Stock Up 6.7 %

Shares of COST traded up $30.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $480.50. The company had a trading volume of 107,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,046,973. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $490.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $500.85. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a market capitalization of $213.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.76.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

In related news, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total value of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Costco Wholesale news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total value of $716,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,287,267.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Claudine Adamo sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.97, for a total transaction of $991,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,819,589.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,452 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,811. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $530.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Tigress Financial decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $678.00 to $635.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $512.00 to $484.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $555.09.

Costco Wholesale Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.