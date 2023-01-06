Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.0875 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 6th. Request has a total market cap of $87.46 million and approximately $2.28 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can now be bought for approximately $0.0875 or 0.00000516 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Request has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.17 or 0.00012795 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00037394 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00041366 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001340 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005896 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00018603 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.91 or 0.00235401 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Request Token Profile

Request is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official website is request.network. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08636941 USD and is down -0.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $1,291,381.86 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

