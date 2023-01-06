Research Analysts Set Expectations for Citigroup Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Seaport Res Ptn boosted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Citigroup in a report issued on Thursday, January 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now expects that the company will earn $1.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.65. The consensus estimate for Citigroup’s current full-year earnings is $7.03 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2024 earnings at $7.40 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on C. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.56.

C stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Citigroup has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $69.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.37.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $18.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.28 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.95%.

Institutional Trading of Citigroup

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services grew its position in Citigroup by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 9,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,688,000 after purchasing an additional 2,905 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $776,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC grew its position in Citigroup by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 175,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,314,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

About Citigroup

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

