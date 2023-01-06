Reserve Rights Reaches Market Capitalization of $133.90 Million (RSR)

Reserve Rights (RSR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 6th. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $133.90 million and $6.75 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Reserve Rights token can now be bought for $0.0032 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Reserve Rights has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Reserve Rights Profile

Reserve Rights was first traded on May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights' total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,302,323,974 tokens.

Buying and Selling Reserve Rights

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve Protocol holds the collateral tokens that back the Reserve token. When new Reserves are sold on the market, the assets used by market participants to purchase the new Reserves are held as collateral. This process keeps the Reserve collateralized at a 1:1 ratio even as supply increases.At times, the Reserve Protocol may target a collateralization ratio greater than 1:1. When this is the case, scaling the supply of Reserve tokens requires additional capital in order to maintain the target collateralization ratio. To accomplish this the Reserve Protocol mints and sells Reserve Rights tokens in exchange for additional collateral tokens.Collateral tokens are somewhat volatile. While we may be able to select a portfolio with minimal downside risk, the reality is that drops in the collateral tokens' value will happen. When this happens, the Reserve Protocol will sell newly minted Reserve Rights tokens for additional collateral tokens and add them to the backing.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars.

