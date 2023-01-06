Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) Downgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $30.00 target price on the stock.

REYN has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Reynolds Consumer Products from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. TheStreet raised Reynolds Consumer Products from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Reynolds Consumer Products to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.17.

Shares of NASDAQ REYN opened at $29.65 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.98. Reynolds Consumer Products has a 52-week low of $24.54 and a 52-week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Reynolds Consumer Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.80%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 143.4% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 846 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Reynolds Consumer Products by 89.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. 29.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, butcher paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

