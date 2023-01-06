RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE RIV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 149,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,051. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,081.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,612.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile
RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RiverNorth Opportunities Fund (RIV)
- Why is the CrowdStrike Stock Price Struggling?
- Four Undervalued Healthcare Stocks for 2023
- WWE Stock: Vince McMahon Wants Back In The Show
- NVIDIA Is Bottoming But Don’t Buy It Just Yet
- Is Your Portfolio Flexible Enough for FLEX Stock?
Receive News & Ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RiverNorth Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.