RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:RIV)

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RIV – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, January 6th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1278 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE RIV traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $12.21. The company had a trading volume of 149,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,051. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $11.60 and a twelve month high of $16.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.43 and its 200-day moving average is $13.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John Wayne Hutchens purchased 2,773 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.93 per share, for a total transaction of $33,081.89. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,612.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RiverNorth Opportunities Fund

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIV. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 89,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 34,254 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.5% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 62,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 2.3% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 54,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in RiverNorth Opportunities Fund in the first quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunities Fund by 11.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 24,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period.

RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund co- launched and co- managed by ALPS Advisors, Inc and RiverNorth Capital Management, LLC. It invests in the equity markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. RiverNorth Opportunities Fund, Inc was formed on December 24, 2015 and is domiciled in the United States.

