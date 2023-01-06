Riverstone Advisors LLC Has $5.97 Million Holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Riverstone Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 72,894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 3.8% of Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Riverstone Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,967,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% during the third quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 128.9% during the third quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 428 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 78.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Raytheon Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Raytheon Technologies

In related news, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Christopher T. Calio sold 1,697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $159,959.22. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,562 shares in the company, valued at $4,200,414.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dantaya M. Williams sold 1,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total value of $110,964.06. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,596 shares in the company, valued at $974,937.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,506 shares of company stock worth $1,012,702 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Price Performance

Raytheon Technologies stock traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,641,234. The stock has a market cap of $151.56 billion, a PE ratio of 34.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.65. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $80.27 and a 52 week high of $106.02.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $16.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.25 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 6.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

Raytheon Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $98.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $117.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.23.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Raytheon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Raytheon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.