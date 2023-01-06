Robert W. Baird Boosts Boeing (NYSE:BA) Price Target to $250.00

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Robert W. Baird from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $121.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $180.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Boeing from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $212.24.

Boeing stock opened at $204.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $177.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $158.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.39, a PEG ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.43. Boeing has a 52-week low of $113.02 and a 52-week high of $229.67.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($6.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($6.17). The firm had revenue of $15.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.03 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.60) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Boeing will post -8.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 1,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $157.09 per share, for a total transaction of $201,860.65. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,917 shares in the company, valued at $458,231.53. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Boeing news, CEO David L. Calhoun bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.88 per share, with a total value of $3,972,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,972,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 1,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $157.09 per share, with a total value of $201,860.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,231.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Tevis Investment Management grew its position in Boeing by 69.6% in the second quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 195 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 266 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Boeing during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

