Roots (OTCMKTS:RROTF) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Shares of Roots Co. (OTCMKTS:RROTF – Get Rating) rose 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.12. Approximately 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.01.

RROTF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TD Securities downgraded shares of Roots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of Roots from C$5.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Roots from C$3.50 to C$2.75 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average is $2.27.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and sells apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

