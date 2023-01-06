Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Traeger (NYSE:COOK) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Traeger (NYSE:COOK – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has $3.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on COOK. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Traeger in a report on Friday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Traeger to $3.15 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Traeger in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Traeger in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Traeger from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Traeger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.29.

Traeger Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:COOK opened at $2.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $315.69 million, a P/E ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.46. Traeger has a 1 year low of $2.48 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Insider Transactions at Traeger

Traeger ( NYSE:COOK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.36). Traeger had a negative return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 55.55%. The business had revenue of $93.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.36 million. Equities analysts forecast that Traeger will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeremy Andrus acquired 148,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.90 per share, for a total transaction of $431,746.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,123,599 shares in the company, valued at $26,458,437.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Southernsun Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter worth approximately $15,611,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Traeger by 615.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,757,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,469,000 after buying an additional 1,511,821 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Traeger by 30.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,103,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,939,000 after buying an additional 1,435,066 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Traeger by 320.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,126,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,789,000 after acquiring an additional 858,900 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in Traeger in the first quarter worth about $5,566,000. 45.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Traeger

Traeger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, sells, and supports wood pellet fueled barbeque grills for retailers, distributors, and direct to consumers in the United States. Its wood pellet grills are internet of things devices that allow owners to program, monitor, and control their grill through its Traeger app.

