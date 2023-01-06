Ryerson (NYSE:RYI) Shares Up 6.6%

Ryerson Holding Co. (NYSE:RYI – Get Rating) rose 6.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $32.35 and last traded at $32.29. Approximately 3,901 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 240,248 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.29.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Ryerson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.82.

Ryerson ( NYSE:RYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.99). Ryerson had a return on equity of 71.19% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ryerson Holding Co. will post 11.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is an increase from Ryerson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Ryerson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.76%.

In related news, Director Stephen P. Larson bought 10,000 shares of Ryerson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.37 per share, for a total transaction of $303,700.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,277,750. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Ryerson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Ryerson by 166.6% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Ryerson during the first quarter worth $85,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ryerson in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ryerson in the 1st quarter worth about $104,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and China. It offers a line of products in carbon steel, stainless steel, alloy steels, and aluminum, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural, and tubing.

