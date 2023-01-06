Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY) Receives $140.20 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Safran SA (OTCMKTS:SAFRY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Safran from €140.00 ($148.94) to €160.00 ($170.21) in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Safran in a research report on Monday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cheuvreux cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €117.00 ($124.47) price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Safran from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Get Safran alerts:

Safran Price Performance

OTCMKTS SAFRY opened at $31.31 on Friday. Safran has a twelve month low of $21.63 and a twelve month high of $33.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Safran Company Profile

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Safran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.