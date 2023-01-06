Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $40.60

Shares of Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $40.60 and last traded at $40.60, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.60.

Samsung Electronics Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 3.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.17.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $57.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.28 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the consumer electronics, information technology and mobile communications, and device solutions businesses worldwide. It provides home appliances comprising of refrigerators, air dresser, washing machines, dryers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, air conditioners, and air purifiers.

Featured Stories

