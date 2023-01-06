Sanford C. Bernstein Downgrades Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY) to Market Perform

Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Anglo American (OTCMKTS:NGLOY – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NGLOY. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Anglo American from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Anglo American from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,165 ($38.13) to GBX 2,720 ($32.77) in a report on Monday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($49.40) to GBX 3,600 ($43.37) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,000 ($36.14) to GBX 2,700 ($32.53) in a report on Monday, December 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3,480.00.

Anglo American Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NGLOY opened at $19.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.35. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $13.72 and a 1 year high of $27.80.

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

