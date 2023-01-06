Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $8.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 51.52% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on SGMO. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sangamo Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

SGMO stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $3.30. 40,811 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,589. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $6.93. The stock has a market cap of $540.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.51 and a 200-day moving average of $4.44.

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $26.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.01 million. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 158.67% and a negative return on equity of 53.18%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares during the period. New Harbor Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company offers zinc finger protein (ZFP), a technology platform for making zinc finger nucleases, which are proteins used in modifying DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes; and ZFP transcription factors proteins used in increasing or decreasing gene expression.

